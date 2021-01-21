Powerball Jackpot Winner Worth $731.1m Sold in Maryland

LONACONING, Md. (AP) — The jackpot-winning Powerball ticket worth $731.1 million was sold in an old coal-mining town in a remote corner of Maryland.

Jobs are few in Lonaconing, the hometown of baseball Hall of Famer Lefty Grove.

The Maryland Lottery says the ticket was sold at Coney Market. Owner Richard Ravenscroft told The Associated Press he hopes whoever won it will use it wisely and enable others to benefit as well.

It’s the fifth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever.

Maryland allows its lottery winners to remain anonymous, but it could be hard to hide such a huge windfall if a local bought the ticket. The town has about 300 families.