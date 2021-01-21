Prep Basketball: Superior Boys Top Marshall, Hermantown Girls Earn Road Win Over East

The Spartan boys were victorious at home, while the Hawk girls earned their win on the road.
Sam Ali,

SUPERIOR, Wis. – In prep boys basketball action, Superior earned the home win over Duluth Marshall 73-58 Thursday night. The Spartans improve 3-2.

And in girls basketball action, Maiah Christianson led the way with 24 points as Hermantown picked up the road win over Duluth East 58-53. The Greyhounds were led by Ashlynne Guenther, who finished with a game-high 25 points.

