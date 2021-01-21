Prep Basketball: Superior Boys Top Marshall, Hermantown Girls Earn Road Win Over East

The Spartan boys were victorious at home, while the Hawk girls earned their win on the road.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – In prep boys basketball action, Superior earned the home win over Duluth Marshall 73-58 Thursday night. The Spartans improve 3-2.

And in girls basketball action, Maiah Christianson led the way with 24 points as Hermantown picked up the road win over Duluth East 58-53. The Greyhounds were led by Ashlynne Guenther, who finished with a game-high 25 points.