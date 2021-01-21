Prep Hockey: Hermantown, Duluth East, Grand Rapids/Greenway Earn Dominating Wins

It was another dominating night for the Hermantown boys, Duluth East boys and GRG girls.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Seven different goal-scorers with find the back of the net as the Hermantown boys hockey team stayed undefeated with a win over Proctor 9-0 Thursday night at the St. Luke’s Sports & Events Center.

Dominic Thomas and Ethan Lund led the way with two goals each, while Joey Pierce, Gavin Blomdahl, Zam Plante, Aydyn Dowd and George Peterson also scored for the Hawks.

In other prep hockey action, Dylan Gray finished with a hat trick as the Duluth East boys blanked Superior 5-0. And the Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey team had no trouble with Superior as they won 16-1.