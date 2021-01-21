Quilt Shops Seeing Boost in Business

The shop has a variety of local kits for sale, and owners say that people have also taken up mask making with fabrics flying off the shelves.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Despite the pandemic, one quilt shop in Cloquet is doing pretty well for themselves.

The Quilted Dog Quilt Shop located on highway 33 in Cloquet has seen a boost in business thanks to people taking up sewing again during the pandemic.

“I’m so happy to see people making masks for each other,” Quilted Dog Quilt Shop Owner, Mary Thompson says. “People just seem to be nicer, more patient, more generous. Our elastic went out the door our fabric went out the door. People have started to sew again since I’ve sewed since 4th grade.”

The shop is hoping to offer in-person classes again soon.