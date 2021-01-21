Snow Sculpture Appears Near Bent Paddle, More to Follow in Lincoln Park

DULUTH, Minn.– Some sculptors are getting to work transforming giant boxes of snow into artwork around Lincoln Park.

It’s part of the neighborhood’s Snow Sculpture Festival. This one is located just across the street from Bent Paddle Brewing. The sculptor is calling his work Be Brave inspired by yesterday’s inauguration.

“He’s making a big megaphone kind of thing that you can yell your hopes to the sky with so it’s kind of a cool megaphone,” said Festival Organizer Karin Kraemer.

More sculptures will be popping up in the days ahead in Lincoln Park.