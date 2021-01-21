Spiked Boots Sales Increase With Icy Conditions

DULUTH, Minn.– Tortise and Hare Footwear store off Grand Avenue in Duluth has seen a nice boost of customers coming in lately to buy spiked boots and running shoes.

As temperatures cause the snow to melt and then refreeze, it’s getting icy outside, and people are looking for some extra traction along the trails and down the sidewalks.

The store’s owner says that shoes with metal and rubber tips make them easy to wear inside or outside.

“We have a lot of senior citizens who are afraid of slipping and falling we still have a lot of winter left, usually we think that we get some nice days in January and it’s over but “it’s still a good idea,” said Mary Stukel, Owner Tortoise and Hare Footwear.

Slip-on spikes are also available to add extra traction to regular boots as well.