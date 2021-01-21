St. Luke’s to Open COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Luke’s announced on Thursday that its COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will soon be opening at the hospital.

The clinic is set to tentatively open in early February for patients 65 and older.

According to a recent press release, the clinic’s hours will be Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The COVID-19 Clinic will offer 250 vaccine appointments a day with plans to increase that number as more vaccines become available.

“We are trying to share as much information as possible, yet I want to emphasize information may change because this is a fluid situation,” St. Luke’s Interim Co-President/CEO Dr. Nick Van Deelen said. “I know it’s not always easy to wait, but I want to thank people for their patience as we navigate these unprecedented times together.”

Walk-in appointments will not be allowed and appointments may need to be rescheduled based on vaccine availability.

Those who are eligible to receive the vaccine must schedule an appointment first.

St. Luke’s says they are in the process of developing a system for patients to register for a vaccination and will provide more details about the system in the near future.

St. Luke’s asks that you do not call your Minnesota clinic or provider for a vaccine appointment at this time.