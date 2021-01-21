Superior Fire Department Receives Donation for Ice Rescue Suits

With a generous gift from Husky Energy, the Superior Fire Department is now equipped with four brand new ice rescue suits.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – With a generous gift from Husky Energy, the Superior Fire Department is now equipped with four brand new ice rescue suits.

Husky Refinery had reached out to the fire department at the end of last year, asking about making a donation to help out with some winter gear.

The refinery gave $2,500 for the new suits, which will replace the previous ones that had begun showing their age including some that leaked.

Because of the donation, the fire department was able to replace all four at once. With ice picks built into the arms and no leakage happening within the suits, they are now more comfortable for the firefighters when out on a rescue mission.

“They’re so important to us because they allow us to equip our firefighters even better,” said Scott Gordon, the fire chief at the Superior Fire Department. “We make sure that we have minimum standards and beyond when it comes to safety.”

And now every frontline fire truck has an ice suit and in first response, they don’t have to wait for a specialized vehicle to bring them.

Essentially, the suits will be there on every 9-1-1 call.

“We don’t feel comfortable going to people and asking but when entities, when our partners come to us and ask what they can do to help, we’re more than willing to help them in that process,” said Gordon. “It makes our firefighters safer and ultimately, helps us protect our community, which is what all of our members are trying to do.”

Without the gift, the fire department had planned to replace one suit a year for the next four years. With the donation, they were able to replace the whole batch.