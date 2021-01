UMD Women’s Basketball Series Against MSU-Moorhead Cancelled

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s basketball team announced Thursday that their series against Minnesota State Moorhead has been cancelled due to positive COVID-19 cases in the Dragons’ program.

This is the second straight week that the Bulldogs will not be in action. Per NSIC scheduling guidelines for this season, the series will not be re-scheduled.