Vaccine Distribution Continues, St. Louis County Moves Ahead with Phase 1a

St. Louis County Public Health along with area health facilities plans to move on from its phase 1a vaccination plans by the end of the month.

There is a strong push to get through phase 1a to move onto 1b, which includes the 65 plus population.

Phase 1 A includes people in skilled nursing facilities, along with remaining healthcare personnel such as pharmacists, optometrists, and physical therapists.

“It feels really good,” said Katie Albert, the COVID-19 vaccine advisor for St. Louis County Public Health. “we want to, this is the goal to keep moving forward, keep getting as many people vaccinated as possible. We know that this is our way out.”

Those in the priority 1a phase who have not already been contacted by St. Louis County Public Health or by a hospital or pharmacy to register by no later than January 25th. Click here for more information.