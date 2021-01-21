Zeitgeist Reopens Bar For Limited Indoor Dining

"I'm so excited to have people in here to make this place feel alive again. I think it's going to be really heartwarming," said Robert Lee, the owner of the pop-up restaurant Gumbo Boi.

DULUTH, Minn. – Many bars and restaurants have struggled to stay afloat during the pandemic.

Zeitgeist is now welcoming customers back to test out demand for indoor dining with plans to fully reopen in the future.

The Zeitgeist Arts Café shut its doors in August as a response to the financial troubles caused by the pandemic.

Now the café’s bar will reopen on a limited basis for indoor dining.

Zeitgeist will partner with the Gumbo Boi, which is renting out the café’s kitchen.

The bar will only open to the public for indoor dining during Gumbo Boi’s meal pick up hours.

“Unfortunately, downtown is kind of sad right now. This is just a way for us to kind of try this out and slowly dip our toes back into the water,” said Sara Rolfson, the business director for Zeitgeist.

The original plan was to remain closed during the pandemic, but Zeitgeist officials believed it was the right time to revisit the idea of reopening.

“It just feels like a step in the right direction, with vaccines coming out it feels like the end of this pandemic is semi insight,” said Rolfson.

Zeitgeist is a non-profit organization and runs on donations and community support.

The owner of Gumbo Boi says reopening the bar gives people a chance to appreciate this business.

“I think its really important to just support this organization that has done so much for this community. now people can finally be back in the doors and see how beautiful it is just like they remember.

The Zeitgeist bar will open on Fridays between 3-7 p.m.

Gumbo Boi will offer limited food during the dine-in hours, but pre-ordering meals are highly recommended.

Orders can be made online.