$1 Billion Mega Millions Hype Hitting Northland

DULUTH, Minn.– Mega millions? More like mega billions as the jackpot jumps above $1 billion for just the third time ever. And people in the Northland are going out to get themselves a ticket.

The owner of Korner Store in Gary New Duluth says all of the lottery news is exciting as Northlanders take their shot to see if they can win the all that money. Lottery ticket sales he says have increased over the last two days as the amount reaches a historic high.

“You have a better chance of getting killed by a vending machine than winning the billion but I think people can dream big you know,” said Owner Derek Medved. “Chase your dreams and for 2 bucks you can have a chance at winning the billion, so we definitely are seeing an increase in that.”

But don’t get too high like Medved says there, the chances of winning the $1 billion jackpot are only around 1 in 302 million.