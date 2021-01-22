Ban on Facial Recognition Technology Advances in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A proposal to ban the use of facial recognition technology by Minneapolis police and other city departments is advancing.

The technology has raised concerns by some who worry it could be a dangerous step toward a surveillance state where people’s movements are tracked the moment they leave their homes.

The technology uses machine learning algorithms to automatically detect human faces from surveillance cameras, social media, and other sources and attempts to match the images with a countywide mug shot database.

A council committee advanced the measure Thursday which will go to the full council on Feb. 12.