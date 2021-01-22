Blood Donations Are Critically Low; Health Experts Encouraging People to Donate

If you have had the vaccine, healthcare professionals say it is safe to give blood.

DULUTH, Minn. – Blood donations continue to be critically low during the pandemic.

Donations are typically low in the winter, but as fewer people are choosing not to give blood during the pandemic the supply is becoming exhausted.

Health officials say the U.S. blood supply is in stage yellow meaning there are only one to two days worth of blood available at hospitals across the country.

Health experts also say it is safe to give blood even if you have had covid-19.

“As long as you are feeling healthy, you are allowed to donate blood after you have had the virus. You are also allowed to donate plasma, in fact, you are encouraged to donate convalescent plasma because that will help people who are sick with COVID,” said Dr. Claudia Cohn, an associate professor of lab medicine and pathology for the University of Minnesota Medical School.

