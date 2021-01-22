Caribou Highlands Debuts Illuminated Winter Village

From Games to Fire Pits, Snacks and More, There's Something For Everyone to Enjoy

LUTSEN, Minn. – If you’re looking for something fun and exciting to do this weekend, you may want to take a trip up the North Shore.

Staff at Caribou Highlands Lodge have created an outdoor Winter Village, complete with ice skating, giant ladder ball, and even a snow bocce ball court.

The village is fully illuminated at night, and multiple fire pits are on site to help keep you warm.

The friendly folks at Visit Cook County say they are blown away by the creativity of the local businesses that have come up with ideas to accommodate guests and locals amid the ongoing pandemic.

“We do a really good job of making sure people have a good, fun time, and still stay safe,” said Kjersti Vick with Visit Cook County. “With the right gear and the right activity, you’re going to have a great day no matter what the temperature is.”

While you’re at the Winter Village, you can even fill your tummy, and wet your lips.

“The Hyggelig Stuga, which essentially translates to ‘cozy cottage’ is something new that Caribou Highlands put in just this year. It is a snack hut and they have cozy winter comfort food and hot chocolates,” said Vick.

Caribou Highlands is located at the base of Lutsen Mountains. The village is open daily, with the snack hut taking orders Wednesday through Sunday from 3 – 9 p.m.

Moguls Grille & Tap Room remains open daily for dine-in, take out, and delivery.