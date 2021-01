Dodge County Hands Duluth Northern Stars First Loss of the Season

DULUTH, Minn. – Molly Henderson would score the lone goal for the Duluth girls hockey team as they fall to Dodge County 5-1 Friday night at the Heritage Center.

Sophie Mitchell finished with 26 saves for the Northern Stars, who will be back in action Monday night as they host Grand Rapids/Greenway.