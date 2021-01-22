Dredging Project Leaves Aluminum Can Pieces Around Park Point

DULUTH, Minn.– The City of Duluth and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are asking for people walking certain areas of Park Point Beach to keep a sharp eye out as decades old aluminum can pieces were found on the shore.

The comers as pieces of shredded aluminum cans were found along the shipping canal on the lakeside to 13 Street South. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers believes it’s from dredge materials that were put there indirectly from past dredging projects to relieve high water levels and erosion in the area.

“We are all invested and very interested in making sure that this is remediated. Some of that work wasn’t finished and so we need to go back with them to be able to finish that work,” said Kate Van Daele, Public Information Officer for the City of Duluth.

The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers will continue monitoring the situation but won’t be able to take a deeper look at the shore until this spring.