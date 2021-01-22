Great Lakes Aquarium Introduces Otter Slide Race

DULUTH, Minn. – The Great Lakes Aquarium has introduced a fundraiser to help them during these tough times.

In what they call the Otter Slide Race, Northlanders can race using multiple outlets like skiing, snowshoeing, fat tire biking, or even pulling your kid on a sled throughout February. Some of the best racers will eventually be given prizes.

“It’s important on so many levels, said Jay Walker, the executive director for the aquarium. “It’s important to you know, focus on helping our businesses out and helping us out in this situation, but also getting outside and just having a reason to get outdoors and get moving around and enjoy what we have.”

Registration is $30 per participant and guarantees racers a race t-shirt. Click here for more information on how to sign up.