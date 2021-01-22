Maintenance Work on Aerial Lift Bridge to Start Monday

DULUTH, Minn. – Beginning Monday, January 25, traffic will be limited across the Aerial Lift Bridge to one lane while maintenance work.

The City of Duluth says crews will be working ten-hour shifts to get the work done as soon as possible.

Traffic will be limited to one lane across the bridge between 6:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

“Traffic flow across the bridge will be controlled by the traffic lights onsite. Contractors working on the bridge require it to be in a raised position for twenty minutes at a time. After each twenty-minute lift, the bridge will be lowered, and traffic will be restored for fifteen to twenty minutes before lifting for another twenty minutes again,” City officials said in a Friday press release.

During bridge maintenance, the portside sidewalk will also be closed to pedestrian traffic and will remain closed until the work is completed.