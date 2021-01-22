Masks Required at All Airports Across the Country

DULUTH, Minn. – With Biden assuming the office this week, he has signed a mask mandate for interstate travelers at airports throughout the country.

The Duluth International Airport has already been implementing masks inside of the airport because of the city-wide mask mandate. They say their customers have adapted well to the situation.

“Because that’s already required here, for travelers out of DLH, there’s already a high level of comfort and a great positive customer response for us,” said Natalie Peterson, the director of communications and marketing for the Duluth Airport Authority.

The Duluth International Airport has plexiglass through the vicinity and has signage on the floors and on posters to remind people to social distance, wash hands and wear masks.