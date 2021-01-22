Team Manager Garrett Lickiss Debuts for Superior Boys Basketball Team

JV head coach Rick Raymond decided to let Lickiss play in last night's JV game against Duluth Marshall.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Garrett Lickiss loves basketball. So much so that he has spent the last three years as the team manager for the Superior boys basketball team.

But when he was a child, he was diagnosed with an abnormality of his corpus callosum, a nerve in the brain that connects the left and right sides. In spite of that, he’s an important part of the Spartans basketball team and JV head coach Rick Raymond decided to let Lickiss play in last night’s JV game against Duluth Marshall. And Lickiss took full advantage of his opportunity as he finished with four points.