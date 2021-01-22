Top-Ranked Minnehaha Academy Too Much, Hand Duluth East Boys Basketball First Loss of Season

DULUTH, Minn. – The country’s top prospect Chet Holmgren and top-ranked Minnehaha Academy were too much for the Duluth East boys basketball team to handle, as they got the 77-36 road win to hand the Greyhounds their first loss of the season.

Duluth East and Minnehaha Academy are set to face each other again on Wednesday in Minnehaha.