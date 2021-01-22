UMD Men’s Basketball Drops Series Opener to MSU-Moorhead

Drew Blair led the way with 22 points while Joshua Brown finished with 19 points and four rebounds as the Bulldogs suffered their second straight loss.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s basketball team dropped their second straight game, as MSU-Moorhead got the 93-76 win in the first game of the weekend series.

Drew Blair led the way with 22 points while Joshua Brown finished with 19 points and four rebounds. Austin Andrews chipped in with 10 points and four rebounds. The Bulldogs shot 52 percent from the floor in the first half but shot made just 25 percent of their shots from behind the arc during the game. MSU-Moorhead led 44-31 at the half and in the second half, UMD never got closer than nine points away.

UMD falls to 2-2 on the season. Game two between the Bulldogs and Dragons is set for 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.