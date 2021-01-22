Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Friday, January 22
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 1,525 new cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota on Friday morning bringing the total confirmed COVID cases to 452,268 in the state.
Health officials also reported 21 news deaths bringing the death total to 6,032 in Minnesota.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 6,289,662 tests have been completed to date.
There are 434,515 patients who no longer require isolation.
So far, 23,767 patients have required hospitalization and 4,945 cases have been hospitalized in ICU.
Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:
Carlton: 2,825 – 43 deaths
Cook: 115
Itasca: 2,864 – 43 deaths
Koochiching: 602 – 10 deaths
Lake: 660 – 15 deaths
St. Louis: 13,857 – 245 deaths
Ashland: 1,110 – 16 deaths
Bayfield: 1,012 – 18 deaths
Douglas: 3,460 – 18 deaths
Iron: 451 – 19 deaths
Sawyer: 1,352 – 17 deaths
Gogebic: 797 – 15 deaths
As of Friday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 528,101 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 5,607 deaths.
Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.
