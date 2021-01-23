Dozens Protest Enbridge’s Line 3 Replacement on Streets Near Backus, MN

Enbridge maintains Line 3 has been repeatedly approved "based on six years of fact and science based regulatory and permitting review."

BACKUS, Minn.- A large protest near Backus, Minnesota Saturday called on President Joe Biden to stop Enbridge from constructing the Line 3 Pipeline Replacement, protesters said, just as he did the Keystone Pipeline this week.

According to organizers, approximately 200 people gathered on the streets near Backus.

This comes just a day after a protester was safely removed from a trench along the pipeline in Carlton County, according to the Virginia Fire Department.

Line 3 has been met with a lot of opposition from indigenous tribes and environmental groups arguing the project will put the waters where tribes harvest wild rice at risk of being contaminated with oil spills.

Enbridge Energy has maintained replacing the pipeline was the most environmentally friendly way to continue meeting the region’s energy needs. They released a statement to FOX 21 which reads:

The maintenance and safety focused Line 3 Replacement Project has passed every test and we hoped people would accept the project’s repeated approvals which are based on six years of fact and science based regulatory and permitting review. This included 70 public comment meetings, appellate review and reaffirmation of a 13,500-page Environmental Impact Statement, four separate reviews by administrative law judges, 320 route modifications in response to stakeholder input, and multiple reviews and approvals by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) for the project’s certificate of need and route permit. Our first priority is the safety of all involved – our workers, men and women in law enforcement and protestors. As a company, we recognize the rights of individuals and groups to express their views legally and peacefully. We don’t tolerate illegal activities of any kind including trespassing and vandalism, that endanger the environment, public safety or critical energy infrastructure. We will seek to prosecute those individuals to the fullest extent of the law.

Enbridge began construction on Line 3 back in December after receiving all the required state permits.