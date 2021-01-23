Jackson Cates Nets Hat Trick, UMD Men’s Hockey Tops Western Michigan in Series Opener

Jackson Cates scored a natural hat trick in the third period, the first hat trick by a UMD player since Nick Swaney recorded on on Jan. 25, 2019. Koby Bender finished with four assists in the win.

DULUTH, Minn. – Jackson Cates scored a natural hat trick in the third period, with all three goals coming less than 10 minutes apart, as the No. 7 Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team got the 5-1 win over Western Michigan in the first game of the weekend series.

The Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead, having a 2-0 advantage going into the third. The Broncos got on the board early in the third, but then Jackson Cates took care of the rest. Jackson Cates’ hat trick was the first for UMD since Nick Swaney recorded one on Jan. 25 of last year against Omaha, and it’s the first natural hat trick for a UMD player since JT Brown did it on Feb. 3, 2012 at Alaska-Anchorage.

Swaney and Kobe Roth scored the other two goals for the Bulldogs, while Koby Bender finished with four assists. Ryan Fanti finished with 17 saves.

UMD improves to 7-5-2 on the season. Puck drop for the second game of the series between Western Michigan and UMD is set for 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.