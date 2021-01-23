Jobst-Smith Scores First Collegiate Goal, UMD Women’s Hockey Tops Bemidji State in Overtime

Freshman defender Nina Jobst-Smith scored her first career goal in overtime to give the Bulldogs their first goal of the weekend and the series split with the Beavers.

BEMIDJI, Minn. – Freshman defender Nina Jobst-Smith scored her first collegiate goal in 3-on-3 overtime on Saturday afternoon, giving the No. 6 Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team the 1-0 win over Bemidji State to split the weekend series.

The offensive struggles continued, as Jobst-Smith’s goal was UMD’s first goal since the series opener against Ohio State on Jan. 15. UMD and Bemijdi State were scoreless after regulation on Friday night, where the Beavers went on to win 1-0 during overtime. On Saturday, a similar pattern, but this time the Bulldogs came out on top during overtime.

Emma Soderberg finished with 17 saves on the way to her fourth shutout of the season. Gabbie Hughes got the assist on Jobst-Smith’s goal.

UMD improves to 6-4 on the season and is scheduled to return home next weekend to host St. Cloud State. Puck drop on Friday is set for 6:07 p.m.