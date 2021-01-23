Make a Difference Conference Goes Virtual

DULUTH, Minn.- Event coordinators throughout the region have had to be more flexible due to the pandemic.

For instance, the Make a Difference Conference, hosted by Youth in Action, was held at the DECC last year, had about 400 participants. This year’s conference will be virtual.

The conference itself focuses on youth in the area and equips them to invest right back into their own communities.

“It’s exciting,” said Elise Rigney, the youth program coordinator for Youth in Action in Duluth. “We didn’t know if this would happen this year. We didn’t know how we would do this and I think it’s important because it’s what the youth think is important.”

This year’s theme is Mind, Body, and Soul, and will highlight guest speakers, such as female curling team members who are working on their Olympic trials.

The event will be held from February 21st through the 23rd.