‘Pop-Up Pantry’ Brings Food to Hundreds in Gary New Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.– Over in Gary-New Duluth today, hundreds stopped by a pop-up food pantry to paying a small fee for groceries they need in an area that has been labeled a food desert.

Ruby’s Pantry held the pop-up at the Mission Creek Church. For just 20 dollars or less, people were able to get a shopping cart full of food like bread, cereal, frozen pizza, milk and other key grocery items.

While it’s being done drive-thru style with the pandemic, organizers say they still gave away around 185 shopping carts worth of groceries to people in an area far from grocery stores.

“So many people are hurting economically and just emotionally. And if this can help both economically and socially, and give their spirits a boost to get a lot of food for a small outlet, we’re just happy to be a part of that,” said Mardy Rodman, Volunteer Coordinator for the Duluth West Ruby’s Pantry Site.

The pop-up pantry will be back at Mission Creek on the 4th Saturday of every month. Other locations include the Copper Top Church on Central Entrance Road and Peace of Christ Church in Hermantown.