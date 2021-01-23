Prep Basketball: Rebels Boys, Hawks Girls Stay Undefeated

Logan Orvedahl dropped 27 points for Moose Lake-Willow River while Elly Schmitz scored 28 points for Hermantown as both squads improved to 3-0.

ESKO, Minn. – Logan Orvedahl led the way with 27 points as the Moose Lake-Willow River boys basketball team got the 87-70 road win over Esko on Saturday.

The Rebels improve to 3-0 on the season while Esko falls to 0-3. The Eskomos are scheduled to return to action on Monday in Cloquet while Moose Lake-Willow River will look to stay undefeated on Monday in Ashland.

In prep girls action, the Hermantown girls also improved to 3-0 on the season, getting the 73-65 home win over Duluth East. The Hawks also beat the Greyhounds on Thursday, getting the 58-53 road win.

Elly Schmitz led all scorers with 28 points while Maiah Christianson finished with 15 points. Ashlynne Guenther led Duluth East with 15 points, while Emma Horyza and Macey DeRosier had 14. Hermantown is scheduled to be back in action on Tuesday at Hibbing while Duluth East will look to pick up their first win on Tuesday at Grand Rapids.