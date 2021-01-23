UMD Men’s Basketball Swept By MSU-Moorhead

Drew Blair dropped 26 points while Jack Middleton finished with a career-high 18 points in the loss.

DULUTH, Minn. – Drew Blair dropped 26 points on Saturday but it wouldn’t be enough as MSU-Moorhead got the 103-95 win over the UMD men’s basketball team to sweep the weekend series.

Jack Middleton scored a career-high 18 points while Joshua Brown finished with 13 points. The Bulldogs came out strong in the first half, but the Dragons went on a 21-9 run to close out the half and take a five point lead. Overall, the Bulldogs shot 49.2 percent from the field.

UMD has now lost three straight and drops to 2-3 on the season. The Bulldogs are scheduled to play at Northern State next weekend, with tip-off on Friday set for 7:00 p.m.