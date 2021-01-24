Grand Rapids Running Back Caden Hofstad Commits to St. Scholastica Football

In seven games his senior season, Hofstad rushed for 344 yards and three touchdowns.

DULUTH, Minn. – Grand Rapids running back Caden Hofstad announced that he has committed to the St. Scholastica football team.

In seven games his senior season, Hofstad rushed for 344 yards and three touchdowns, and he also caught 52 yards and had a receiving touchdown. Hofstad led the Thunderhawks to an undefeated regular season this past fall.

His junior season, Hofstad was second on Grand Rapids with 601 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, which was tied for the most on the team.