Hank Aaron Memorabilia in High Demand at Local Shops

SUPERIOR, Wis.– With the passing of baseball legend Hank Aaron on Friday, it’s been a busy time for sports memorabilia shops as fans find ways to embrace his legacy.

Globe News in Superior has been seeing more people coming and calling into the store over the weekend to get whatever gear they could, including a card of ‘Hammering Hank’ from 1960.

While they didn’t have a huge supply of Hank Aaron gear, the store’s owner says he’s been seeing a lot more people take an interest in collecting cards.

“We never really have too much of it because he’s very popular all the time he had a nice local connection here. People still remember watching him play when he was in the northern league so there’s always been a strong Hank Aaron fan base up in superior,” said Globe News Owner Tom Unterberger.

Hank Aaron played for the Eau Claire Bears in 1952 before signing with the then Milwaukee (now Atlanta) Braves.

The owner of Globe News says he hopes to have more Hank Aaron items in soon.