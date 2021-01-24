Rural Wisconsin Town Welcomes Two New Businesses

Owners say their goal is to have the coffee and cones portion of the business open by March 1st.

WASCOTT, Wisc. – “I just like people. I like to be around people,” Wascott Coffee, Cones and Cuts Co-Owner, Lynn Anderson says.

She has 27 years of experience in the cosmetology industry.

“Doing hair makes people feel good,” she says.

Anderson saw a need to open a salon with other options being a thirty minute commute.

“I thought it would be a really good idea to have something lack for the people to service our community,” Anderson says.

In a growing city surrounded by lengthy snowmobile and ATV trails.

“People as far as southern Wisconsin, Chicago, Twin Cities, bottom part of Minnesota. They all come here to get away from the city life,” Anderson says.

The salon first opened back in mid-December but on the other side of the building another business is continuing to take shape.

With retro signs and reclaimed wood from Lake Superior.

“The salon will be Wascott Cuts and the ice cream and coffee shop will be Wascott Coffee and Cones,” Wascott Coffee, Cones and Cuts Co-Owner Mike Anderson says.

Right now, their business is only traveling by word of mouth now.

“She made a post on her personal Facebook page on a Thursday. Late Thursday afternoon. By nine o’clock that night she had nine appointments scheduled for Saturday,” he says.

The owners know they still have a ways to go before an official grand opening but they are confident that this unique business combination will be booming in no time.

“It fills a niche that’s not really here. There were other people that were doing ice cream that were not really here. This spring, those places decided not to do ice cream anymore. Now we are the only people out here that will be offering that,” Mike Anderson says.

