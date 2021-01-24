UMD Men’s Hockey Tops Western Michigan, Sweeps Weekend Series

Ben Almquist and Connor Kelley scored their first career goals while Cole Koepke and Noah Cates also scored in the win.

DULUTH, Minn. – Ben Almquist and Connor Kelley scored their first career goals as the No. 7 UMD men’s hockey team got the 4-1 win over Western Michigan on Sunday to sweep the weekend series.

Cole Koepke and Noah Cates also scored while Quinn Olson and Nick Swaney picked up two assists each. Zach Stejskal got the start and finished with 24 saves.

UMD improves to 8-5-2 on the season and is scheduled to play at Miami (OH) next weekend. Puck drop on Friday is set for 6:00 p.m.