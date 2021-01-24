UMD Students Learn Unique Sport of Snowkiting

DULUTH, Minn.– It was a chilly and windy day out on Island Lake. But to a group of UMD students, it might not be such a bad thing.

Led by the UMD Outdoor Recreation Program, a group of around a dozen current and former UMD students came out to the lake Sunday afternoon to enjoy a different kind of winter activity – snow kiting.

“Every day is different so it’s a constant challenge,” said Snowkite Program Coordinator Randy Carlson.

A parachute powered along by the gusting wind pull riders around as they glide through the snow on skis or snowboards.

The students first spent time learning the ropes and proper technique from Carlson. He says one of the toughest thing for newcomers to learn is interpreting the conditions out on the lake during what he says is peak snowkiting season.

“It takes some time and experience,” said Carlson. “Today it’s a northwest wind, a little colder air, denser air, and it tends to gust a little more a southwest wind is a little warmer and steady.”

The fresh dusting of snow from the night before gave riders some extra padding on top of the frozen lake.

That was great for Katia Nartovich, who’s now in her fifth winter of snowkiting after first joining the program as a student at UMD. And she was hooked right away.

“I’ve never heard of snowkiting before then but I saw the pictures and I instantly went, ‘Oh, I want to try that,'” said Nartovich.

She has over a decade of experience snowboarding in the winter, while spending her summers sailing. So naturally, snowkiting was the perfect mix.

When Nartovich grabs the rope and begins to let the kite get swept away in the Northland winter winds, all she’s trying to do is keep the kite in the air and stay focused on the ride.

“Oh man, it’s a rush,” said Nartovich. “It’s exhausting, you’re just holding a squat the entire time you’re going. Specifically for me, I’m a snowboarder so I’m always facing forward and squatting on my back leg and it’s pretty exhausting but a thrill.”

It might take some time to master but those on the ice encourage activities like snowkiting to make sure winter in the Northland is far from boring.

“I’ve always said that the key to surviving winter in Duluth is finding something you like doing outside and this is an awesome example of that. Just staying sane through the winter,” said Nartovich.

This might not be the last time you can see kites flying out on Island Lake. If weather conditions allow, they hope to have more classes later this winter. For more information, you can check out their website.