Wilderness Fall at Home to Kenai River

The Wilderness recorded 44 shots on goal but couldn't find the back of the net in the loss.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Minnesota Wilderness struggled to get anything going offensively, as the Kenai River Brown Bears got the 4-0 road win on Sunday night. The Wilderness finished with 44 shots on goal.

The Wilderness are scheduled to return to action on Saturday hosting the Austin Bruins.