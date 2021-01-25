Auto Shops Advising Good Winter Vehicle Habits with Colder Temps

HERMANTOWN, Minn.– With the recent cold snap, local auto shops are reminding everyone of some good winter car care habits.

Accurate Auto Repair up on Hermantown road has been seeing more repairs for alternators, batteries and starters this winter. They say it’s always a good idea to have good set of winter tires and to make sure that the vehicle’s antifreeze is at the right level to help keep your car running well during the negative temps.

“The last thing you want to do is get stranded somewhere in the middle of the night or on your way home from work and be stuck on the side of the road with the frigid temps.so you want to make sure that your oil is good, your tune-up stuff is good. Good tires and that your coolant is good to 40 below,” said Accurate Auto Repair Owner Jodi Bellefeuille.

The shop’s owner also says to check up on your vehicle’s air filters to make sure clean air is coming into your vehicle.