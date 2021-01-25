Benedictine Health Center Gets Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

DULUTH, Minn.– As COVID-19 vaccinations continue around the country, one health center right here in the Northland reached a big milestone for those at the facility.

In late December, residents and staff at the Benedictine Health Center in Duluth received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine. Now on Monday, they were able to get their second shot.

“Lots of excitement, said Benedictine Executive Director Barb Wessberg. “Just to even walk down the hallways, people are abuzz with the excitement that this day brings.”

It’s round two of COVID-19 vaccinations at the health center, giving over 300 residents and employees the full force of the Moderna vaccine.

It’s the effort was done in coordination with Walgreens, the pharmacy in charge of bringing the shots to the community.

The second dose gives those at the facility a better sense of security after having to manage outbreaks of COVID cases during the summer. But Benedictine still plans to closely follow masking and other health guidelines.

“We know that things aren’t going to change overnight,” said Wessberg. “It is a step in the right direction. And a step for when we can welcome and open the doors and bring back our families and do some of the social activities and gatherings that we used to.”

Even though vaccinations are complete at the health center, more will need to be done later for incoming residents and staff.

On Tuesday, nearly 250 residents and staff at Benedictine’s two other housing facilities will get their first dose.