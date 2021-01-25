City Looks For Public Feedback On Upcoming Reconstruction Project Of East Superior Street

A virtual meeting is being held on January 28th at 4 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – The reconstruction of East Superior Street between 45th and 60th Avenue East is expected to happen later this year and city officials are gearing up for the project by asking for public feedback.

The project would include repaving that portion of East Superior Street.

Construction crews will also be upgrading sidewalks to bring them up to standards under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The project manager says the public comment helps them provide better streets for the community.

“A lot of times our meetings are informative. Feedback gives issues that maybe we don’t see,” said Patrick Loomis, a project manager for the City of Duluth. “We really strive to put a lot of effort into keeping the streets working.”

The city is hosting a virtual meeting on Thursday at 4 p.m and can be accessed here.

All public comments and questions are welcome, which can be emailed to planning@duluthmn.gov.