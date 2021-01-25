Dozens of Activities Planned for 2021 Lake Superior Ice Festival

The Lake Superior Ice Festival Will Take Place Friday, Jan. 29 and Saturday, Jan. 30

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Fire and ice will come together at the 2021 Lake Superior Ice Festival happening Friday, Jan. 29 – Saturday, Jan. 30.

Event organizers are thrilled to be moving forward with this year’s festivities as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause many annual happenings to be canceled.

Safety measures will be in place. Organizers will be utilizing the CDC and Douglas County Health Department guidelines during every event that takes place.

You’re encouraged to do your part in keeping everyone safe including wearing a face mask, and social distancing.

A plethora of events is on the schedule for this year’s festival. They include ice racing, ice sculpting, food and beverage vendors, disc golf, fat tire bike demos, bonfire pits, and more.

The weekend will conclude with fireworks starting at 6:15 p.m. on Barker’s Island.

Click here for a full list of events, times, and locations.