Gov. Walz Unveils ‘Due North’ Education Plan

ST. PAUL, Minn. – On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan unveiled the Due North Education Plan which the governor’s office says is focused on ensuring every child in Minnesota receives a high-quality education regardless of race or zip-code.

“As a former classroom teacher for over 20 years, I’ve seen firsthand how a high-quality education shapes students’ lives for years to come,” said Governor Walz. “The Due North Education Plan guides us toward a future where every child receives a high-quality education, no matter their race or zip code.”

The purpose of the Due North Education Plan is to help students in Minnesota recover from learning loss this year while closing the opportunity gap and transforming our education system for years to come.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has not deterred us from bold, intentional education reform; it has emphasized its urgency,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “While we’ve seen incredible innovation from teachers and administrators in this moment, we’ve also seen already existing opportunity gaps widen along the lines of race and zip code exacerbated by the pandemic. The time to reimagine what education can look like in Minnesota is now. The Due North Education Plan sets a course so that all of our children can see themselves reflected and valued in their classrooms and curriculum.”

The Education Plan was developed from engagement efforts with the Governor’s Education Roundtable, the School Finance Working Group, the creation of the Minnesota Department of Education’s Strategic Plan, and conversations with educators, school leaders, education organizations, students, and families.

“One of the powers of the Governor’s office is to convene Minnesotans, and that is exactly what we’ve been doing for the past two years,” Governor Walz continued. “Our announcement today is the result of countless conversations with educators, school leaders, education organizations, students, and families with diverse viewpoints. This plan was built by Minnesotans, for Minnesotans.

According to a recent statement from the governor’s office, the plan will ensure academic standards address the modern needs of the workforce, are inclusive of ethnic studies, and are reflective of students of color and Indigenous students in order to close opportunity gaps and end disparities.

You can read the full Due North Education Plan by clicking here.