Maintenance On The Aerial Lift Bridge Begins

Traffic will be limited to one lane between the hours of 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – City crews began routine maintenance on the Aerial Lift Bridge on Monday.

City officials say during the shipping off-season is a prime opportunity to make any necessary upgrades.

Over the next few weeks, crews will be checking to make sure operations on the bridge are working properly.

The city also received a grant for more than 400,000 to add brand new cameras on the bridge and at Bayfront Park, which are being installed this week.

“Not only does that help us to know who is on the bridge, when they are using it, how many people are using it, how many cars are using it. It also helps us to know what’s working well or what’s not well on the bridge,” said Kate Van Daele, the public information officer for the City of Duluth.

Traffic will be limited to one lane between the hours of 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The bridge will also be raised for 20 minutes at a time throughout the day to allow crews access to parts of the bridge.