Prep Basketball: Esko Girls, Boys Earn Road Wins

It was a great night for the Eskomos as the girls and boys basketball teams picked up road wins.

DULUTH, Minn. – In a battle of unbeaten teams, the Esko girls basketball team won a nail-biter over Duluth Marshall 62-59 Monday night.

And the Eskomo boys got a combined 41 points from Mason Perich and Eli as they earned a road win over rivals Cloquet 78-47.