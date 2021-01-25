Prep Hockey: GRG Girls, Superior Boys Pick Up Road Shutouts

The road trip was worth Monday night for the Lightning and the Spartans.

DULUTH, Minn. – Eighth-grader Mercury Bischoff finished with a four goals as the Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey team blanked Duluth 6-0 Monday night at the Heritage Center.

Claire Vekich and Molly Pierce also found the back of the net to help the Lightning stay undefeated on the season.

In prep boys hockey action, Jamin Durfee earned the road shutout as Superior defeated Proctor 5-0 at the St. Luke’s Sports & Events Center.