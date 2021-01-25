Proctor Senior Awarded Medal of Honor Scholarship

DULUTH, Minn. – One lucky Proctor student received the Mike Colalillo Medal of Honor scholarship on Monday.

Senior Courtney Werner was presented with the $1,500 scholarship after writing an essay about her great grandfather, Thomas Werner, who served during World War II.

Courtney said she was able to learn more about her roots through the writing process while keeping her great grandfather’s legacy alive.

“These people- men and woman- give absolutely everything so that we can have everything back home. I think that it’s super important to remember that and honor them and just make sure they are heard and their stories aren’t forgotten,” Werner said.

After graduating, Courtney plans to attend the University of North Dakota where she will major in elementary education, run track and participate in the ROTC program to become an officer in the U.S Army.