Project Blue Light Honors Frontline Workers Around the Northland

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn.– Frontline workers of all kinds continue their hard work to during the pandemic and now, 11 county and tribal public health departments have a way to say ‘thank you’ with Project Blue Light.

Landmarks and businesses will be lit up blue this week across the Northland to honor their hard work. And they are encouraging everyone to do the same in their homes.

“Just to honor those who don’t receive recognition as often as we would like to and we haven’t forgotten about you. And it just means a lot that this has been embraced by so many different groups,” said Kelly Chandler, Itasca County Public Health Division Manager.

Organizers are also hoping employers and schools participate in Project Blue Light by picking a day this week to wear blue.