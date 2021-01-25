UMAC Releases Preseason Coaches Poll for Men’s Basketball

CSS was picked to finish second, UWS came in fourth and Northland College was slated for eighth.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Monday, the UMAC released its preseason coaches poll for men’s basketball.

Defending regular season champs Northwestern take the top spot with five of the nine first-place votes. St. Scholastica is right behind them at #2 as they nabbed three first-place votes.

UW-Superior, who made a big jump last season, come in at #4 after graduating a very talented senior class. Northland College was picked to finish eighth.

For the full list, click here.