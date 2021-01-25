UW-Superior Not Allowing Fans to Attend Home Sporting Events

According to athletic director Nick Bursik, the decision was made in conjunction with guidelines from the Douglas County Health Department.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UW-Superior athletic department announced Monday that fans will not be allowed to attend Yellowjackets home sporting events. This includes men’s and women’s hockey, basketball and indoor track and field.

According to athletic director Nick Bursik, the decision was made in conjunction with guidelines from the Douglas County Health Department. The press release goes on to remind fans that most UWS home games will be streamed online at iFan.tv.

For more information, click here.