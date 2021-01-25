WIAA Announces Playoff Brackets for Boys, Girls Hockey

The Superior and Hayward boys will both open at home, while the girls teams will be on the road in the first round.

STEVENS POINT, Minn. – Monday, the WIAA put out the playoff brackets for boys and girls hockey, which begins next Thursday, February 4th.

DIVISION TWO BOYS

#5 Amery Co-op at #4 Hayward – 7 p.m.

#7 Frederic Co-op at #2 Superior – 7 p.m.

GIRLS

#5 Hayward Co-op at #4 Chippewa Falls Co-op – 7:30 p.m.

#6 Superior/Northwestern at #3 Hudson – 5 p.m.